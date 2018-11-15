Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 513,326 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. 7,225,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,552. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

