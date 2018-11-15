Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (MA) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.62. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,002,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $218,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $200,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 42.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $197.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

