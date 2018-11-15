Zacks: Analysts Expect MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $112.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MCBC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.82 million. MCBC posted sales of $78.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MCBC will report full-year sales of $459.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.80 million to $461.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $513.87 million, with estimates ranging from $498.19 million to $523.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MCBC.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MCBC had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 90.10%. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of MCBC to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of MCBC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MCBC from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MCBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MCBC by 308.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MCBC by 212.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 202,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MCBC by 325.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MCBC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MCBC during the second quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. 246,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MCBC has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats and outboard boats in North America and internationally. The company's boats are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating. It also provides various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts.

