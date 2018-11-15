Zacks: Analysts Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.94. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morningstar set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $187.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

