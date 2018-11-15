Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $55.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $55.71 billion. McKesson posted sales of $53.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $214.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.45 billion to $215.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $216.19 billion to $225.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

MCK traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,696. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 727,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,787,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

