Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.44). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,010. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

