Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Post $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.51. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,272,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 240,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,576,249,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,133,000 after purchasing an additional 348,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

