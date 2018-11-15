Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.