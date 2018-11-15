Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Huron Consulting Group also reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,991.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,580. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.16. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.