Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Nice reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.67 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nice has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the third quarter worth $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Nice during the third quarter valued at $126,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nice during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nice during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.