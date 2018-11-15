Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Universal Forest Products posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 13,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,048. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at $189,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,243 shares of company stock valued at $798,940 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 42.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 42.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 57,183 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 48.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

