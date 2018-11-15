Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,647,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,199,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,875,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after acquiring an additional 570,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,987,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.24. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

