Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. Conifer posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million.

CNFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conifer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,564.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 5.37% of Conifer worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

