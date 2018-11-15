Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. First Solar posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 388%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

In other First Solar news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,259 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 185,774 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2,246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,940 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.