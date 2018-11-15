Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. (HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hess by 509.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 365.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Hess has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $74.81.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

