Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2018

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) to post sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $47.02. 185,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,666. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,752,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,624,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,340,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,949,000.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

