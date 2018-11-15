Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.31. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,119. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,472,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,439,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

