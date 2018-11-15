Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Microvision also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microvision.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Microvision stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 211,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,510. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

