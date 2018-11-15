Zacks: Brokerages Expect Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Recro Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of REPH traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 1,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,235. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 247,559 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 26.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 473,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 82,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

