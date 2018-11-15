Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $216.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.44 million to $219.46 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $176.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $843.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.69 million to $850.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $995.17 million, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,768. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $109.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $5,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.08, for a total value of $2,577,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,929 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,540. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $163,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

