Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Given $3.34 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.34 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 51 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIDM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Cinedigm will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.