Zacks: First Community Co. (FCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 178 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other First Community news, CFO Joseph G. Sawyer sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $130,637.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $874,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Community by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Community has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.63.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

