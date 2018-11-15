Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Hold

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s third-quarter results were negatively impacted by underperformance of Destiny 2: Forsaken and lower revenues from King Digital. Nevertheless, management stated that the company remains on track to achieve full-year guidance driven by the release of World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Strong net-bookings growth from in-game content is a key catalyst. Improving engagement levels is also a major growth driver. Moreover, the collaboration with Tencent will help the company strengthen its presence in the rapidly growth mobile gaming space, which is a significant positive. However, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.99.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 354,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,613. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,297,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,147,000 after buying an additional 352,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,277.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,037,000 after buying an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 889,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,956,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

