Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aramark (ARMK) to Sell

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

