Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G4S/ADR (GFSZY) to Sell

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

GFSZY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 37,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

