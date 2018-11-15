Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic's Q2 results remained under pressure due to lower revenues from portable audio products and higher operating expenses. Intensifying competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations and an uncertain macroeconomic environment remain other concerns. The company’s international operations are largely exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risk, as a substantial portion of the company’s sales is derived from outside the United States. Management expects the sluggish demand in the smartphone market to continue for sometime now, which will eventually hurt the company’s top-line. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, Continued investments in the audio segment have helped the company to come up with innovative products from time to time.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. 17,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

