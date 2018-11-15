Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BFS. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

BFS stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Netter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $444,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,599 over the last ninety days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 145.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 38.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.