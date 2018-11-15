Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Airlines have shed more than 37% of their value so far this year. High fuel costs have primarily led to this decline. Escalating fuel costs hurt its third quarter 2018 results as well, causing the bottom line to contract year over year. Fuel costs increased 42.6% in the third quarter. Fuel cost per gallon is anticipated between $2.30 and $2.35 in the final quarter of 2018. Hurricane Florence also hurt third-quarter results. The top line, however, was aided by higher passenger revenues owing to the solid demand for air travel. Total revenue per available seat miles (TRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) improved 2.6% in the third quarter of 2018. This key metric is anticipated to increase in the band of 1.5-3.5% during the fourth quarter of 2018. The company’s efforts to modernize its fleet and reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks also please us.”

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.47.

AAL stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 41,906 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.