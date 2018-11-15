Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NCI Building Systems (NCS)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NCI Building has outperformed the industry in the past year. Backed by year-over-year growth in bookings and backlog, positive economic indicators and cost-saving initiatives, the company is poised to earn better returns, in terms of revenues and profits. The company will also gain from its focus on growth strategy around IMP, and investments in automation and process innovation and delivering further cost reductions with the Lean and Six Sigma initiatives. The company continues to drive commercial discipline led by pricing actions. NCI Building’s earnings estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days. However, rising raw material costs, freight charges and higher labor costs along with stiff competition have been concerning.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NCI Building Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lowered NCI Building Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered NCI Building Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NCI Building Systems from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a $16.05 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCI Building Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

NCS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.27 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCI Building Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,264,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

