Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HSBC (HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past three months. Its third-quarter 2018 results were hurt by higher operating expenses, while higher revenues acted as a tailwind. The company is undertaking initiatives to improve its market share in the U.K. and China as well as strengthen digital capabilities globally. These efforts are expected to increase its exposure in emerging markets. However, the company’s efforts to enhance efficiency are expected to lead to higher costs that might hurt its bottom line in the near term. Moreover, dismal European economic growth, weak loan demand and Brexit-related concerns are expected to continue leading to muted revenues.”

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 108,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in HSBC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in HSBC by 1,585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 128,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HSBC by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

