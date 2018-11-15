Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mattel (MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mattel has underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the company’s better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter 2018 raised investors’ optimism on the stock. In fact, the big take away from the quarter was increase in operating income for the first time in eight quarters. On the revenue front, the company’s top-line woes continue to linger as it not only missed the consensus estimate but also declined year over year. Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation and slowdown in China operation marred Mattel’s third-quarter 2018 sales. A challenging retail environment for toys along with forex headwinds is further hampering the performance. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, strategic investments in emerging markets and key power brands – Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price – to drive growth. The company’s dividend suspension might also not bode well with the investors.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. Consumer Edge began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

MAT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. Mattel has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

