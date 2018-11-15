Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altair Engineering (ALTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ALTR stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.08. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 870.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,332 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 682,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,442,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

