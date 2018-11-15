Zacks Investment Research Upgrades argenx (ARGX) to Buy

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of ARGX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. 1,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.60. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,548,000 after acquiring an additional 380,661 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in argenx by 63.6% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after acquiring an additional 285,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 54.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 511,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 179,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,693,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

