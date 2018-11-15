Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) to “Buy”

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Investec lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.