Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Buy

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSWC. National Securities upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,913. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,454,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.