Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IQE (IQEPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 1,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The company has a market cap of $869.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.08. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

