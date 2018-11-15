Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KCAP Financial (KCAP) to “Buy”

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KCAP Financial Inc. is an internally managed business development company. The Company’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP Financial Inc., formerly Kohlberg Capital Corp., is based in the New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $3.00 price target on shares of KCAP Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:KCAP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. KCAP Financial has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. KCAP Financial had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KCAP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KCAP Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in KCAP Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,569,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KCAP Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 276,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 66,668 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

