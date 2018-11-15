Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kennametal (KMT) to “Buy”

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter fiscal 2019, Kennametal's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and increased 27.3% year over year. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes sturdier demand from prime end-markets (such as aerospace, automotive, machine tool, farm machinery, highway construction, coal mining, and oil and gas exploration) will continue to bolster its revenues in the upcoming quarters. On the other hand, stellar sales, price-realization efforts, diligent cost-cutting initiatives and restructuring moves (such as head-count reduction) will likely continue to drive its bottom-line growth in the quarters ahead. Notably, the company expects that its restructuring moves will bring in annualized pre-tax savings of roughly $10 million in fiscal 2019.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NYSE KMT opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $559,070.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,101.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $41,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares in the company, valued at $619,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $45,957,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 195.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 728,189 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $24,187,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39,914.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 639,829 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

