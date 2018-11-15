Zeitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $315.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004027 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,223,424 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

