Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $1,293,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,759,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,413 shares of company stock worth $17,274,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

