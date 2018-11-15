Zendesk Inc (ZEN) SVP John Geschke Sells 7,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $370,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,261.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 15th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $303,200.00.
- On Monday, September 17th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $346,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,599. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $5,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 40.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $680,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.
