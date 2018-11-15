Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00004656 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,783.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.01914683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00475327 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00210105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010758 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032905 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 4,536,213 coins and its circulating supply is 4,519,651 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

