Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stake Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

