Zonecoin (ZNE) Market Cap Reaches $25,297.00

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Zonecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Zonecoin has a market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006640 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00022640 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00265272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001273 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin (ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech.

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

