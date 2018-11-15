Zscaler Inc (ZS) Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1,214.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $1,421,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $199,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,780. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

