$0.09 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $975.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 238.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

