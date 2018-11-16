$0.46 EPS Expected for Schneider National Inc (SNDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Schneider National reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

SNDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $448,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,480 shares in the company, valued at $661,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,472 shares in the company, valued at $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $601,220. Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 168,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

