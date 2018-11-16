$0.83 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. NCR reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 649,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. NCR has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,533,000 after acquiring an additional 148,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NCR by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,591,000 after acquiring an additional 913,020 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NCR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,861,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NCR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,720,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after acquiring an additional 455,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.