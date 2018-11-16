$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 73.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,829,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brunswick by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

