$0.94 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.36 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $130,524.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,931 shares of company stock valued at $418,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 53.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,712. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.44. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.